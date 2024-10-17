Browns announce plans to move from their lakefront stadium since 1999 to dome in the suburbs
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are moving out of their lakefront home. The team officially announced plans to leave their 25-year-old stadium on the shores of Lake Erie when the lease expires in 2028 and move to a domed facility in suburban Brook Park despite the city’s efforts to keep it in Cleveland. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb says he met with Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem, who announced their intent to relocate the NFL team to suburban Brook Park despite the city’s efforts to keep it in Cleveland. The Haslams explored several possible sites and considered renovating their current home before deciding the move was their best option.