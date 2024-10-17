Biden is making quick trip to Berlin before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — President Joe Biden has long believed diplomacy is about personal relationships — and he’ll spend Friday in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as his time in office is on the cusp of ending. Also on Biden’s agenda is a meeting with other leaders in the “European Quad.” The group includes the United States, Britain, France and Germany. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre describes Biden as having a “close relationship” with Scholz, who early this year helped broker a multi-country prisoner swap with Russia.