Bertuzzi helps Chicago beat San Jose 4-2 in the Blackhawks’ home opener

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Nick Foligno each scored a power-play goal, and Chicago beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night in the Blackhawks’ home opener.

Taylor Hall and Jason Dickinson also scored for Chicago. Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.

Hall, who missed most of last season because of right knee surgery, put the Blackhawks in front 4:20 into the first period. It was Hall’s first goal since Nov. 5 and No. 267 for his career.

Tyler Toffoli and Fabian Zetterlund scored for San Jose, which trailed 3-0 early in the second. William Eklund and Mikael Granlund had two assists each.

The Sharks dropped to 0-2-2 under Ryan Warsofsky, who was promoted to head coach in June.

Petr Mrazek had 20 saves for Chicago, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 stops for San Jose.

Takeaways

Sharks: Managed just four shots on goal during a listless first period. They started to play better in the second half of the second, but they were never able to put any serious pressure on Chicago.

Blackhawks: Teravainen is off to a terrific start after signing a $16.2 million, three-year contract with his first NHL team in free agency. He has three goals and four assists in five games.

Key moment

Dickinson’s first goal of the season was a pretty one. He got a nice pass from Joey Anderson from behind the net and finished in front for a 4-1 lead 2:19 into the third.

Key stat

Chicago has scored multiple power-play goals in two of its first five games. It scored multiple power-play goals in five games all of last season.

Up next

The Sharks play again on Friday night, visiting the Winnipeg Jets. The Blackhawks host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl