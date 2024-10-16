Woman gets 2 life terms for killing a pregnant woman, hoping to claim the baby was hers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a pregnant Arkansas woman and trying to pass off the dead woman’s fetus as her own stillborn baby. Amber Waterman of Pineville, Missouri, is not eligible for parole under the two life terms ordered Tuesday. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty in July to kidnapping resulting in death and causing the death of a child in utero. In her plea, Waterman admitted that she used a false name to contact Ashley Bush of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Facebook. Bush was about 31 weeks pregnant at the time.