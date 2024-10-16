Long-ruling party leads in Mozambique’s election as opposition candidate calls for strikes
MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique’s ruling party candidate holds a clear lead in early presidential election results as his main challenger said he would not accept them and called them fraudulent. Daniel Chapo of the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique, or Frelimo, is on course to win the vote, according to the provincial results Wednesday. The winner will succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who has served a maximum two terms. Frelimo has been in power in the southern African nation since independence from Portugal in 1975. Opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, who is running as an independent, repeated his claims that last Wednesday’s election was marred by fraud and manipulation by Frelimo.