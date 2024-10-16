Leo Carlsson scores in OT, and the Ducks beat Utah 5-4 for their 9th straight home opener victory

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Leo Carlsson scored 54 seconds into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks won their ninth consecutive home opener, 5-4 over the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday night.

Clayton Keller put Utah ahead 4-3 with 9:10 to play in regulation, but Pavel Mintyukov tied it for Anaheim with 5:05 left.

Carlsson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, then converted a pass from Troy Terry for the first goal of his second NHL season.

Robby Fabbri scored his first goal since joining Anaheim, and Terry got his second goal of the season. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Keller and Barrett Hayton both scored their fourth goals in five games this season for Utah. Jack McBain and Michael Kesselring also scored.

Connor Ingram stopped 29 shots for Utah, which dropped to 3-1-1 in the finale of a four-game road trip.

Takeaways

Utah: Offense appears to be no problem, but Utah’s defense has been rough to start the year. Opponents have scored 19 goals in five games, including at least two goals in every contest.

Ducks: Anaheim has missed the playoffs a franchise-record six straight seasons, but still drew a sellout crowd to Honda Center for the opener. The Ducks haven’t lost a home opener since 2016, and they’ve earned a point in 12 straight.

Key moment

Utah was closing in on a regulation victory before Mintyukov secured the first two-goal game of his career because Ingram couldn’t handle his close-range shot, allowing it to trickle behind him into the net.

Key stat

The Ducks’ power play is 0 for 11 to start the season.

Up next

Utah: Hosts Boston on Saturday night in the club’s second game in Salt Lake City.

Ducks: At Colorado on Friday night.

