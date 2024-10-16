Georgians flock to cast ballots as early in-person voting begins
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians aren’t waiting to vote, with what could be more than 10% of expected turnout casting ballots through Wednesday. More than 310,000 people voted on Tuesday, the first day of early in-person voting, with another 260,000 more making their choices through Wednesday afternoon. Another 33,000 mail ballots have also been accepted. That’s more than 600,000 votes cast in Georgia, compared to the record 5 million who voted in the 2020 presidential election in the southern battleground state. Both Democrats and Republicans try to drive committed partisans to vote early in Georgia. The previous first-day record was nearly 137,000 in 2020. This year’s increase reflects a shift from mail voting in 2020 to early in-person voting.