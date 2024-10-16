Chargers rookie cornerbacks Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are making the most of their opportunities

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh considers one of the marks of a great team to be when the backup players step up when needed the most.

Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still did that for the Los Angeles Chargers last week, and will likely be counted on heavily again going into Monday night’s game at Arizona.

The rookie cornerbacks are likely to get starts again due to injuries. Asante Samuel Jr. is on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and Kristian Fulton strained a hamstring during the third quarter of last Sunday’s 23-16 victory at Denver.

Backup Ja’Sir Taylor has been inactive the past two games due to a leg injury. Deane Leonard is used mostly used on special teams but also suffered a hamstring injury at Denver.

Fulton, Taylor and Leonard did not practice on Wednesday. Eli Apple was signed to the practice squad, but it remains to be seen how quick it will take for him to get up to speed.

“You can see it brewing when that next guy steps up and plays to his best, sometimes it’s as good as the starter and when real magic starts happening,” Harbaugh said. “Guys understand that their opportunity is coming and they are preparing for it.”

Hart made his first NFL start at Denver in place of Samuel and played all 55 snaps. With the Chargers starting the game in nickel, Still was at the slot corner spot for the second straight game, but shifted to an outside spot after Fulton’s injury.

Hart and Still were both selected in the fifth round. Besides playing the same position, they were also roommates during training camp.

“I guess we just bounce off each other, motivation wise, knowing we have something to prove,” Hart said. “We are good enough no matter where we were picked in the draft and just have to continue to keep showing that the rest of the season.”

Hart wasn’t targeted in coverage, but ended up making three tackles against Denver.

“He played really physical and covered well,” Harbaugh said.

Still is averaging 44 snaps in his starts the past two games. He had a nice pass breakup on Bo Nix’s deep ball intended for Marvin Mims Jr. during the first quarter.

“I felt more comfortable out there. I’m still adjusting but the coaches have faith and confidence in me,” Still said.

The performances of Hart and Still were two more in what has been a productive draft class in Joe Hortiz’s first year as general manager. Joe Alt, the fifth overall pick, has been a stalwart at right tackle and wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who the Chargers moved up to get in the second round, leads the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (219).

Linebacker Junior Colson, a third-round pick, is averaging 24 snaps in the three games he has played and running back Kimani Vidal (sixth round) scored a touchdown on a 38-yard catch last week, the first time he touched the ball in the NFL.

“I felt like all the rookies that came in were competitive. You don’t want to be too out of control or reckless but you do want to be competitive and show the coaches that you want it,” Still said. “Some people’s chances came earlier than others but everyone is going to get their opportunity.”

One of the bigger challenges for the defense, especially the secondary, will be trying to contain Kyler Murray on scrambles. The Chargers allowed six scrambles for 61 yards by Nix last week.

Murray is third among NFL QBs in scramble yards with 150 on 16 runs.

“We know he’s going to be able to extend the play sometimes. So when that does happen, just plaster your guy, stay on him and have good coverage,” Still said.

NOTES: Harbaugh said he received a call from his cardiologist Wednesday morning and that his test results, which included a stress test on Monday, came back positive. “Heart of an athlete was a direct quote from the cardiologist,” Harbaugh said. Harbaugh briefly left Sunday’s game due to an irregular heartbeat, which he said had been going on a couple days. Harbaugh is wearing a heart monitor for at least the next weeks, but said that his heart is back in regular rhythm.

