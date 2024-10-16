Anti-establishment the MC5 ironically get into the establishment with Rock & Roll Hall Fame invite
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Before there was the Clash, Nirvana or Rage Against the Machine there was the MC5. Tom Morello, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist for bands like Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, says the MC5 were playing punk rock before there was a term for it. The MC5 — short for Motor City Five — are getting into the Rock Hall this year, only months after the deaths of the two last original members, drummer Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson and guitarist and singer Wayne Kramer. The ceremony in Cleveland is Saturday.