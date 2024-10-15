Jury seated for Indiana trial of suspect in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The last jurors are now seated for the murder trial of a man charged in the Indiana killings of two teenage girls slain in 2017 during a winter hike. With the last of the 12 jurors and four alternates seated Tuesday afternoon, opening statements are now planned for Friday. Richard Allen is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the slayings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The teens were from Delphi, Indiana, which is where the trial will be held. It’s expected to last a month. Allen is 52 years old.