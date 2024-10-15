Skip to Content
News

Jury seated for Indiana trial of suspect in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls

By
Published 2:31 pm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The last jurors are now seated for the murder trial of a man charged in the Indiana killings of two teenage girls slain in 2017 during a winter hike. With the last of the 12 jurors and four alternates seated Tuesday afternoon, opening statements are now planned for Friday. Richard Allen is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the slayings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The teens were from Delphi, Indiana, which is where the trial will be held. It’s expected to last a month. Allen is 52 years old.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content