Vientos makes it personal with grand slam to help Mets get even in NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets’ Mark Vientos was well aware of the situation, knowing exactly why the Los Angeles Dodgers walked Francisco Lindor intentionally right in front of him to load the bases.

Vientos told himself to be insulted anyway.

Revenge came sweet, even if it was somewhat manufactured, when Vientos hit a second-inning grand slam that paved the way for the Mets’ 7-3 victory to even the National League Championship Series at a game each.

After Lindor hit a home run to lead off the game and end the Dodgers’ 33-inning scoreless streak, they elected to take their chances with someone else.

“I feel like it’s just the praise for Francisco,” Vientos said. “You’ve got Francisco ahead of me, and he hit a home run earlier in the game. So they would rather take a chance on me than him. But I use it as motivation. I’m like, all right, you want me up, I’m going to show you, whatever.”

On a 95.1-mph fastball from Dodgers right-hander Landon Knack, Vientos launched his grand slam to center field on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

“I’m super proud that he stayed within himself and was able to execute,” Lindor said.

Vientos has been a quick study this season, coming up for good in May when Joey Wendle was designated for assignment and taking over the job at third base soon thereafter. His extended at-bat against Knack to power the Mets to an NLCS victory only looked as if he was a seasoned postseason veteran.

The reality is that Vientos is in his first postseason and played in just his ninth playoff game Monday. He now has 11 RBIs, one off the club record set by John Olerud in 1999 and Curtis Granderson in 2005. He also has six multihit postseason games, tied for the Mets’ high with Olerud (1999) and Todd Zeile (2000).

“Since he got here, he’s been doing some crazy things,” said Mets starter Sean Manaea, who gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits over five innings while earning the win in Game 2.

In 111 games during the regular season, Vientos broke through with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs. He batted .266 with an .838 OPS.

His amazing run of consistency started in June with seven home runs and 17 RBIs. He hit six home runs with 17 RBIs in July before going for six and 15 in August, with six and 14 in September.

He has, perhaps, saved his best for the postseason with three home runs over his last five games, including a two-homer game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Division Series.

“I mean, I’ve been a sponge around all these guys, all these guys with experience, All-Stars,” Vientos said. “A lot of them are great players that I’m surrounded by, I’m very fortunate. I ask a lot of questions. … I haven’t been in the postseason, and it’s just like, ‘Hey, how do I go about this?’”

Vientos is especially appreciative for guidance from veteran J.D. Martinez, who has 39 postseason games and 156 playoff plate appearances to his credit, not to mention a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

“He kind of like brings the guys together and kind of tells us, just to keep our emotions even-keeled, especially if the opponent goes up and we’re down or vice versa,” Vientos said. “The team that keeps their emotions like that the best are the ones that come out on top. So I feel like that’s what I’ve been focused on.”

Now comes a return home for Games 3, 4 and 5 in the series. Vientos had 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 57 games at home in the regular season and 10 home runs with 27 RBIs in 54 road games.

“The power is real,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “You didn’t see a big swing. It was, ‘Let me put it in play, let me stay in the big part of the ballpark.’ And he was able to drive that one.”

