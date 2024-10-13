Republican lawsuits target rules for overseas voters, but those ballots are already sent
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The latest method of voting to fall into the political crosshairs is the way overseas voters cast their ballots – including members of the military stationed abroad. The process is governed by federal law and implemented by states. In recent weeks, Republicans have been challenging how states handle these voters. It’s part of a broader legal strategy by Republicans to position themselves for post-election challenges should Donald Trump lose. Election officials in the three states being targeted, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, say they have strict procedures to ensure that only eligible voters cast ballots. They also note that overseas ballots have already been sent.