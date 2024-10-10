Chargers, Broncos square off in matchup of 2 of the NFL’s stingiest defenses

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at Denver (3-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 3.

Series record: Broncos lead 73-55-1.

Against the spread: Chargers 2-2; Broncos 4-1.

Last meeting: Broncos beat Chargers 16-9 on Dec. 31, 2023, in Denver.

Last week: Chargers had an early bye, Broncos beat Raiders 34-18.

Chargers offense: overall (29), rush (9), pass (31), scoring (28)

Chargers defense: overall (5), rush (6), pass (10),scoring (1)

Broncos offense: overall (28), rush (21), pass (28), scoring (22)

Broncos defense: overall (3), rush (10), pass (5), scoring (2-T)

Turnover differential: Chargers plus-5, Broncos plus-1.

Chargers player to watch

QB Justin Herbert has been hampered by a high right ankle sprain in his past two starts, but should be closer to form after the bye week. The Chargers have passed the ball on only 47% of their plays, the second-lowest rate in the league. Of the 11 games where Herbert has not passed for at least 200 yards, four have happened this season. It was in last season’s Week 14 game against the Broncos where Herbert suffered a season-ending broken finger. In three games at Denver, Herbert has passed for seven touchdowns and has been picked off four times.

Broncos player to watch

QB Bo Nix. The rookie is coming off his best game so far when he threw for two touchdowns and dived for another in Denver’s win over the Raiders that snapped their eight-game skid against Las Vegas. Nix hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 2 and he’s only been sacked three times during Denver’s three-game winning streak. He’ll have to make do with a makeshift offensive line this week with two starters and one backup out.

Key matchup

The Chargers’ stout front seven versus Broncos resurgent running back Javonte Williams, who is coming off his first 100-yard scrimmage game since the 2022 opener at Seattle. He ran for 61 yards on 13 carries against Las Vegas and caught five passes for 50 yards.

Key injuries

Chargers: LB Joey Bosa could miss his second straight game because of a nagging hip issue. … OT Joe Alt (knee) and OT Rashawn Slater (pectoral) have been limited in practice but could be back after missing the Kansas City game. … LB Junior Colson (hamstring) has missed the past two games.

Broncos: The Broncos are preparing C Alex Forsyth and RT Matt Peart to start against the Chargers’ formidable defensive front. They lost RT Alex Palczewski and C Luke Wattenberg to sprained ankles against the Raiders. Palczewski had been playing well in place of RT Mike McGlinchey, who is entering his fourth week on IR with a knee injury.

Series notes

The Broncos have won seven of the past 10 matchups, including the past three. These AFC West rivals have met just once in the playoffs, a 24–17 Broncos win in the 2013 AFC divisional round.

Stats and stuff

Jim Harbaugh is 0-1 as a coach against Denver and 2-1 against Sean Payton. … RB J.K. Dobbins is averaging 6.11 yards per carry, the best of any running back with at least 40 carries. He is fifth in the league, averaging 85.5 rushing yards per game. … WR Ladd McConkey is tied for sixth among rookie receivers with 15 catches, which also leads the Chargers. … WR Quentin Johnston has three touchdowns, all on the road. … The Chargers defense is allowing a league-low 12.5 points per game. … LB Khalil Mack has a sack in three of his past four games against a division opponent. … S Derwin James has at least six tackles in six straight games. … QB Bo Nix hasn’t thrown an interception during Denver’s three-game winning streak. With a win Sunday, the Broncos would move two games over .500 for the first time since Oct. 3, 2021, a span of 52 games. … The Broncos set a franchise record last week when Nix completed passes to 11 different receivers. … RB Jaleel McLaughlin had his first TD catch of the season last week. … WR Courtland Sutton has TD catch in five of his past seven games against division opponents. … WR Josh Reynolds had his first TD reception of the season last week. … DE Zach Allen is NFL’s only defender with a tackle for loss in five games this season. … CB Patrick Surtain II earned his second career AFC Defensive Player of the Year honor this week for his two-interception performance against Las Vegas that included a 100-yard return for a touchdown. … ILB Justin Strnad is coming off a team-leading and career-high nine-tackle performance in Week 5.

Fantasy tip

Both defenses are outstanding but the Broncos have a better cornerback group with star Surtain, first-year starter Riley Moss and nickel back Ja’Quan McMillian, who burst onto the scene in 2023. Moss had two pass breakups and his first career interception in Week 5. He also had his first career fumble recovery in Week 4 and his first career forced fumble in Week 3.

