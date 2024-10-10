A man charged in the killing of a Georgia nursing student faces hearing as trial looms
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The man accused of killing a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus is facing a court hearing as his trial looms next month. Jose Ibarra is due in court Friday to hear motions in his case. He is charged with murder and other crimes in the February killing of Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University College of Nursing student. The judge says jury selection will begin Nov. 13. Riley’s killing has become a flashpoint in the presidential campaign debate over immigration because the defendant is from Venezuela and entered the U.S. illegally in 2022. He was allowed to stay in the U.S. to pursue his immigration case.