11 Romanian pilgrims are in a Greek hospital after eating poisonous wild mushrooms on Mount Athos

By
Published 10:55 am

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say a group of 11 Romanian pilgrims visiting Greece’s Orthodox monastic community of Mount Athos are in hospital with food poisoning after eating wild mushrooms during a hike. Authorities on the semi-autonomous community in northern Greece say none of the men’s lives were in danger. They are being treated in hospitals in Halkidiki, near Mount Athos, and Thessaloniki. Mount Athos, and its late medieval monasteries, is a popular destination for pilgrims from across the Orthodox world. Women have always been banned from entering the 1,000-year-old community.

Associated Press

