Skip to Content
News

Some East Palestine derailment settlement payments should go out even during appeal of the deal

By
Published 11:23 am

Associated Press

People who lived near the disastrous East Palestine train derailment last year should still be able to receive personal injury payments even while the bulk of their $600 million class action settlement with Norfolk Southern railroad remains on hold during an appeal. A spokesperson for attorneys who represented residents said provisions of the deal will allow those personal injury payments to be made even while an appeal challenging whether the settlement is adequate and fair moves forward. Four additional residents filed notice Tuesday that they are appealing the deal.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content