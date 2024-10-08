Some East Palestine derailment settlement payments should go out even during appeal of the deal
Associated Press
People who lived near the disastrous East Palestine train derailment last year should still be able to receive personal injury payments even while the bulk of their $600 million class action settlement with Norfolk Southern railroad remains on hold during an appeal. A spokesperson for attorneys who represented residents said provisions of the deal will allow those personal injury payments to be made even while an appeal challenging whether the settlement is adequate and fair moves forward. Four additional residents filed notice Tuesday that they are appealing the deal.