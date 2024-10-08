Six local groups launching “Everyone has a Story” campaign ahead of World Homeless Day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Six local groups are working together to recognize World Homeless Day in Santa Barbara County.

They’ve launched a campaign called “Everyone Has A Story” in order to share the stories from those in our community who have experienced homelessness locally.

They will also be hosting a webinar on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30pm called “Homelessness: It’s Not What You Think” to give some of these individuals a chance to share what the rest of the community might not know about homelessness.

Their hope is to promote compassion for our neighbors experiencing homelessness and spread the message that everyone has a story.