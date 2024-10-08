NHTSA investigating some Enel X Way JuiceBox residential electric vehicle chargers
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating complaints about some JuiceBox residential electric vehicle chargers after reports of fires and other electrical malfunctions. The NHTSA said that the Office of Defects Investigation has received six complaints alleging failures of Enel X Way’s JuiceBox Level 2 residential EV charger. In one complaint, an individual claimed that charging their vehicle with a JuiceBox led to an explosion in their garage that set fire to a home and rendered it a total loss.