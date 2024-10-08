NCAA cracking down on weapon gestures toward opponents in college football
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — College football is on high alert for players flashing make-believe guns at an opponent. That happened at least twice Saturday when South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley were both called for unsportsmanlike conduct for using fake gun imagery in their celebrations. Stewart stood over Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart and fired several pretend shotgun blasts at him. Walley lifted up his uniform jersey as if to display a gun tucked into his waistband in a game against Southern California. The NCAA is hoping to eliminate such actions with penalties.