Skip to Content
News

NCAA cracking down on weapon gestures toward opponents in college football

By
Published 1:24 pm

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — College football is on high alert for players flashing make-believe guns at an opponent. That happened at least twice Saturday when South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley were both called for unsportsmanlike conduct for using fake gun imagery in their celebrations. Stewart stood over Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart and fired several pretend shotgun blasts at him. Walley lifted up his uniform jersey as if to display a gun tucked into his waistband in a game against Southern California. The NCAA is hoping to eliminate such actions with penalties.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content