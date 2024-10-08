Charge against TikTok personality upgraded in the killing of a Louisiana therapist
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Prosecutors say they’ve upgraded charges against a 20-year-old TikTok personality accused of killing a 69-year-old therapist in Louisiana. Terryon Thomas is also known as “Mr Prada” on the social media site. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Nick Abraham of Baton Rouge. News outlets report the charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder under a Louisiana law that allows the more serious charge for victims under age 12 or 65 or older. Thomas’ relationship to Abraham and a motive for the killing remain unclear. Records do not show if Thomas has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.