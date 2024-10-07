Kenya’s deputy president defends himself before impeachment
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s deputy president has defended himself while facing an impeachment motion in which he’s accused of supporting anti-government protests in June and of being involved in corruption and other irregularities. Rigathi Gachagua confirmed in a televised speech on Monday that he will appear before parliament on Tuesday. Gachagua accused the legislator who drafted the motion of lying and called it “shameful and sensational.” This is the first time he is publicly addressed in detail the issues raised by the legislator. The deputy president is expected to appear before parliament on Tuesday afternoon.