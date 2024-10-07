Jury selection begins in murder trial of Minnesota man accused of killing his girlfriend
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state in 2023. Adam Fravel has been charged with first-degree murder. The 30-year-old was arrested in June of 2023 days after deputies found the body of Madeline Kingsbury in a wooded area a few miles away from a property owned by Fravel’s parents. The 26-year-old Kingsbury vanished in March, 2023, after dropping off her and Fravel’s two young children at day care in the Minnesota city of Winona. Fravel says he is innocent.