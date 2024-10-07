Jurors weigh how to punish a former Houston officer whose lies led to murder during a drug raid
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a jury to sentence a former Houston police officer to life in prison for the murders of a married couple during a drug raid that exposed systemic corruption. Prosecutors said Monday that Gerald Goines used his badge to prey on people he was supposed to protect. Goines was convicted of two counts of murder in the January 2019 deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. Defense attorneys asked jurors to give Goines the minimum sentence of five years. Authorities said Goines lied to get a search warrant for the raid and falsely portrayed the couple as dangerous drug dealers.