Skip to Content
News

Belarusian-American has his prison sentence extended amid continuous crackdown on dissent in Belarus

By
Published 11:00 am

Associated Press

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian-American has had his prison term extended to a total of 13 1/2 years in the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on dissent by Belarus’ authoritarian government. Yuras Zyankovich, a lawyer who has dual Belarusian and U.S. citizenship, has been held behind bars since 2021. He was convicted on accusations of plotting to assassinate Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison in 2022. In August, a court in Belarus handed Zyankovich, 46 an additional two-year sentence on charges of disobeying prison authorities, according to the Viasna human rights group, which said Monday that the verdict only became known now.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content