A man and a woman are arrested in an attack on a former New York governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man and a woman have been arrested in an assault on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson. The 70-year-old Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Sliwa, were attacked around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. They were treated for minor injuries. Police say a 40-year-old man was arrested Monday on charges of gang assault and assault. They say a 34-year-old woman was charged with gang assault. It’s not clear whether they have attorneys who could speak for them.