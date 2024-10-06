Clippers and P.J. Tucker agree he won’t be with team while they try to find him different spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers and P.J. Tucker have agreed he won’t be with the team for the time being while it tries to find the veteran forward a different situation.

Tucker came to the Clippers last season from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the trade for James Harden. He appeared in 28 games while averaging 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The 39-year-old picked up his $11.5 million player option for the upcoming season. It’s the final year of a $33 million, three-year deal he signed with the 76ers in 2022.

In February, Tucker publicly said he was actively trying to get traded after not appearing in any games for nearly three months. That resulted in him being fined $75,000 by the NBA.

“P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there’s more he wants to accomplish,” the Clippers said Sunday in a statement. “We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

