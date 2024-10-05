A van packed with migrants skids off a road in Croatia, killing 2 and injuring 25
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A van packed with migrants has slid off the road and overturned in central Croatia early on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 25, some severely. Police say a patrol spotted the van with German license plates overnight and started to follow it when the driver increased the speed. After several kilometers, the officers saw the van overturned in a ditch by the road after it apparently hit a concrete bridge, a house and a power pole. A similar accident in September in Croatia injured 14 people, illustrating the dangers migrants face as they flee wars and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.