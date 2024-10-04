Women in UK’s submarine forces suffered bullying and abuse by male colleagues, probe finds
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — An internal investigation has found that women in the submarine forces in the U.K.’s Royal Navy suffered multiple incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners, some of whom were senior officers, including of “at least” one report of rape. The heavily redacted report published on Friday arose from allegations by former lieutenant Sophie Brook about a “constant campaign of sexual bullying.” The head of the Royal Navy apologized to Brook personally as the investigation’s findings were made public while praising her “courage” in coming forward. The report stated that there have been sanctions “up to and including discharge from the Royal Navy” against “several individuals.”