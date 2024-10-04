The Biden administration isn’t extending a two-year program for migrants from 4 nations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will not extend a two-year program that allows migrants from certain nations into the U.S. if they came by plane with sponsorship. The program began in 2022 with Venezuelans and was an effort to provide an alternative legal pathway for migrants who were increasingly coming to the U.S.-Mexico border while the administration cracked down on illegal crossings. Homeland Security officials said Friday that those at the two-year mark must apply for another type of legal status, depart the country or face deportation.

