Messi, Inter Miami to open playoffs at home on Oct. 25. And it’ll be shown live in Times Square
AP Sports Writer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first MLS Cup playoff match with Inter Miami will be on Oct. 25. And it’ll be aired live on a massive screen spanning an entire block of New York’s Times Square. Major League Soccer announced Thursday that Inter Miami’s opener will be the lone playoff match played on that Friday night, with an 8:30 p.m. Eastern start time. It’s a slight adjustment to the MLS Cup schedule; original plans called for the playoffs to begin on Oct. 26. Inter Miami clinched the MLS Supporters Shield — given to the league’s best regular season team — on Wednesday night with a 3-2 win at Columbus.