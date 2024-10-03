Los Angeles prosecutors plan to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors plan to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors plan to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.