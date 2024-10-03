Les Miles moves lawsuit over vacated LSU wins from federal to state court
BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Former football coach Les Miles’ lawsuit against LSU and the NCAA over a decision to vacate 37 of his teams’ victories from 2012 to 2015 has been moved from federal court to state court. Miles’ original suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge in June. It alleged that LSU never gave Miles a chance to be heard before altering the coach’s career record significantly enough to disqualify him from consideration for the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame. The foundation is also a defendant in the lawsuit.