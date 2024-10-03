Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in a Gaza strike earlier this year
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip. It said Thursday that the strike around three months ago on an underground compound in northern Gaza killed Rawhi Mushtaha and two other Hamas commanders. There was no immediate comment from Hamas. The military said the three commanders had taken refuge in a fortified underground compound in northern Gaza that served as a command and control center. It said Mushtaha was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas who helped mastermind the Oct. 7 attack into Israel that triggered the war. Sinwar is believed to be alive and in hiding inside Gaza.