Jets’ Lazard expects NFL to fine him over gun-like celebration
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard expects to be fined by the NFL for his celebration after a catch against Denver last Sunday that included what officials deemed to be a gun-like gesture. Lazard called the situation “very, very silly.” The wide receiver said his coaches have talked to him about it, but added he has received “zero clarification from the NFL” on the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for which he was called. Lazard caught a 12-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers in the third quarter when, while sitting on the turf, he signaled for a first down by flicking his hands in a gun-like motion.