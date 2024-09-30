Skip to Content
West Virginia lawmakers delay taking up income tax cut and approve brain research funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have speedily approved funding for the state veterans home during a special session called by Gov. Jim Justice. The GOP-controlled Legislature deferred action Monday on proposals for an income tax cut and a child-dependent tax credit until next week. The funding approved includes $1.2 million for the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville and $10 million for Communities In Schools. The program helps support students from low-income families to graduate high school. Lawmakers also approved $2 million for West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown. The money will support research on using ultrasound technology as a treatment for addiction and Alzheimer’s disease.

