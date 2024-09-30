Judge strikes down Georgia ban on abortions, allowing them to resume beyond 6 weeks into pregnancy
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has struck down the state’s abortion law, which took effect in 2022 and effectively prohibited abortions beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his order Monday that “liberty in Georgia includes in its meaning, in its protections, and in its bundle of rights the power of a woman to control her own body, to decide what happens to it and in it, and to reject state interference with her healthcare choices.” McBurney wrote that his ruling means the law in the state returns to what it was before the law was passed in 2019.