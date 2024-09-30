Argentine prosecutors accuse Opus Dei leaders in South America of trafficking and labor exploitation
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A team of prosecutors in Argentina has concluded that there are grounds for launching a criminal investigation into the highest authorities of Opus Dei in South America between 1983 and 2015. They argue they committed crimes of human trafficking and labor exploitation against at least 44 women recruited by the religious order to perform domestic tasks in their homes. The Opus Dei in Argentina has denied the accusations and says it will cooperate with the justice system “to clarify the facts and resolve the situation in a fair and transparent manner.”