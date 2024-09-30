Ancestral land returned to Onondaga Nation in upstate New York
ONONDAGA NATION TERRITORY (AP) — The Onondaga Nation has regained 1,000 acres of its ancestral land in upstate New York. The heavily forested land is south of Syracuse and near the Onondaga’s federally recognized territory. The Onondagas say the land was transferred by Honeywell International on Friday under a federal Superfund settlement related to the contamination of the environment. It’s a sliver of the 2.5 million acres in central New York the Onondagas say was taken over decades by New York beginning in 1788 through deceitful maneuvers that violated treaties and federal law.