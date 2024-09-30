2 ex-officers did not testify at their trial in Tyre Nichols’ death. 1 still could
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for two former Memphis officers have rested their cases without calling them to testify in their defense against charges that they violated Tyre Nichols’ civil rights when he was fatally beaten after a 2023 traffic stop. The third former officer on trial could still take the witness stand. Attorneys for Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley told jurors Monday they were not calling more witnesses. Justin Smith’s lawyer said earlier in the trial that Smith would testify. Haley, Bean and Smith pleaded not guilty to federal charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstructing justice through witness tampering.