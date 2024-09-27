Maryland man convicted of shooting and wounding 2 police officers in 2023
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who shot and wounded two police officers has been convicted of attempted murder, armed carjacking and firearms charges. A Baltimore County Circuit Court jury found 26-year-old David Linthicum guilty Thursday after a weeklong trial. A 39-hour police chase on Feb. 8, 2023, began after Linthicum’s father called police and said he son was armed and suicidal. When an officer arrived at Linthicum’s home, Linthicum was lying on his bed and holding a high-powered rifle. Police eventually surrounded Linthicum in a wooded area and captured him. One officer was treated and released from the hospital the same night. Another officer was critically injured and has not been able to return to full duty because of his injuries.