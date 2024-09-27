Friend says an ex-officer on trial in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols did his job ‘by the book’
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A friend of one of the former Memphis police officers standing trial in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols has testified that he’s a kind-hearted, humble person who did his job “by the book.” Bryant McKinney attended the Memphis police academy with Tadarrius Bean. Bryant took the stand Friday in the federal trial of Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstructing justice through witness tampering in the 2023 fatal beating of Nichols. Attorneys for the officers began presenting their case Thursday, after prosecutors presented weeks of testimony, including from two other former officers who have pleaded guilty to depriving Nichols of his civil rights.