ICRC visits the crew of hijacked ship for the 2nd time since being detained in Yemen
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — A delegation from the ICRC has visited, for the second time, the 25 crew members detained on Galaxy Leader, the Israeli vessel that was hijacked by Houthis late last year in response to Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. The visit Wednesday was coordinated with local authorities, who reportedly provided access to the crew on the ship, said Jurg Montani, ICRC’s head of Yemen Delegation. The crew members being held are from Bulgaria, the Philippines, Romania, Ukraine and Mexico, according to the ship’s Japanese operator NYK Line.