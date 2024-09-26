Cryptocurrency exchange network accused of helping Russia hit with sanctions
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A network of people and virtual currency exchanges associated with harboring Russian cybercrime have been hit with sanctions in a government-wide crackdown on cybercrime. The announcement could assist Russia ahead of President Joe Biden’s Thursday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information that would lead to the arrest and/or conviction of two Russian hackers and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia has unsealed an indictment against them. Biden said in a statement announcing the sanctions that the U.S. “will continue to raise the costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine and to deprive the Russian defense industrial base of resources.”