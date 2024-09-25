Top aide for North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is resigning, adding to staff separations
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The top aide to North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson within state government is quitting. A state legislator who knows Brian LiVecchi says Robinson’s chief of staff and general counsel will resign effective next Tuesday. This marks another staff separation from the Republican nominee for governor following a CNN report last week stating he made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board. Robinson has denied writing the messages that CNN says were from over a decade ago. Several of his campaign aides have also left their jobs. Robinson has remained optimistic about his electoral chances against Democratic nominee Josh Stein.