Philadelphia police exhume 8 bodies from a potter’s field in the hope DNA testing can help ID them
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators in Philadelphia are exhuming eight bodies buried in a potter’s field this week in the hope that advances in DNA-based testing can help them identify the long-ago victims. The next step would be to learn how they died. The victims include a young girl found dead in 1962, an infant boy found in 1983 and six adults found between 1972 and 1984. Ryan Gallagher, assistant director of the Philadelphia Police Department’s forensics unit, says it can bring closure to a family to learn what happened to a missing relative.