New Jersey hits pause on an offshore wind farm that can’t find turbine blades
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has hit pause on an offshore wind energy project that is having a hard time finding someone to manufacture blades for its turbines. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday granted Leading Light Wind a pause on its project through Dec. 20 while its developers seek a source for the crucial components. The project from Chicago-based nvenergy and New York-based energyRE would be built off Long Beach Island. It would consist of up to 100 turbines. That’s enough to power 1 million homes.