UCLA, Baylor, Texas and Maryland will play in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic

UCLA will play Baylor and Texas will face Maryland in a women’s basketball doubleheader in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic in January.

The games will be played in New Jersey at the Prudential Center on Jan. 20, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Coretta Scott King Classic was formed to honor the legacy of the author, activist and civil rights leader and to celebrate female empowerment in sports.

“To be a part of excellent competition against Baylor and having national exposure is always special,” UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close said. “When you can couple it with such an amazing, important cause and recognition in the Coretta Scott King Classic — acknowledging the great work of the King family — that’s really unique. … We’re lucky to be participating in such a great event!”

The Bruins, who entered the Big Ten this season, play at Rutgers three days later.

The Rev. Martin Luther King has ties to New Jersey, living in Camden from 1948-51 while serving as a seminarian in Philadelphia.

“My mother, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, is often thought of and honored as my father’s dedicated spouse and life partner. But she was also a civil and human rights stalwart in her own right,” said Bernice King, CEO of The King Center. “She lived for almost four decades following my father, Martin Luther King Jr.’s, assassination and continued the work to create a humane, just, equitable and peaceful world through ‘Kingian’ nonviolence.”

Bernice King said honoring her mother with a women’s basketball event was timely and fitting.

“She was a leading advocate and activist in the causes of women’s equality and empowerment,” King said in a statement, noting that “recognition of female empowerment is on the rise, and the fight for gender equality in sports is beginning to bear fruit.

“Her enduring message of love and nonviolence is sorely needed during the challenging times we currently face. I pray the use of her name for this event further fosters the perpetuation of her indelible legacy.”

