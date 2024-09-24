Skip to Content
The Clintons pitch philanthropic commitments as pro-democracy work at their 2024 foundation meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — Over 2,000 participants from over 80 countries descended on New York this week for the Clinton Global Initiative. The nonprofit founded by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton unveiled 175 new philanthropic commitments in an effort to prove there are solutions to even the greatest challenges in these tumultuous times. They include trauma healing services in Gaza and more money for women’s health research. The two-day meeting is one of hundreds across the city timed with the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

