West Virginia woman charged after daughter leaves home in handcuffs and seeks neighbor’s help
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a woman was arrested after her handcuffed daughter sought help from a neighbor. Officers in Charleston located the girl on the neighbor’s porch. The woman was charged with child abuse and unlawful restraint. A criminal complaint says the woman said she handcuffed her child on Sunday because the girl was being messy, “stealing” and hiding food, and trying to leave without permission. Officers described the home as “extremely messy.” Police did not disclose the girl’s age. WCHS-TV reports the woman said at her arraignment that she had four children living with her ranging in age from 3 to 16.