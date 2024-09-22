Lan Larison accounts for 3 TDs as FCS No. 12 UC Davis beats Portland State 32-14

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Lan Larison had 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added five receptions for 43 yards and a score, Hunter Ridley kicked a career-high four field goals and UC Davis beat Utah Tech 32-14 Saturday night.

Kavir Bains picked off a pass deep in Trailblazers territory to set up a 7-yard touchdown by Larison and UC Davis led 6-0 after Ridley’s PAT attempt was no good with 11:17 left in the first quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Bains recovered a fumble — forced by Zach Kennedy — at the Utah Tech 24 but UC Davis (3-1), ranked No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll, would have to settle for a 19-yard field goal by Ridley just over 2 minutes later.

Ridley capped a 19-play, 85-yard drive with a 27-yard field goal about 2 minutes into the second quarter, added a 34-yarder and then connected from 25-yards out as time expired to make it 18-0 at halftime.

Grant Garretson recovered a fumble at the Utah Tech 26 and six plays later Miles Hastings hit Larison for a 2-yard touchdown with 10:22 left in the third quarter.

Reggie Graff’s 12-yard touchdown run less than 2 minutes later got Utah Tech (0-4) on the scoreboard and his 48-yard scoring connection with Bryce Parker capped the scoring

